Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $190,992.00 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNA Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.