Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

