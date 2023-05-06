Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Hub Group worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

