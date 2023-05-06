Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.