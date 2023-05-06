Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.53

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ziff Davis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.