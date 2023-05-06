Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.53

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ziff Davis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.