Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.
Revolve Group Price Performance
NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
