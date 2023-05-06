Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

