Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.97

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 44190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

