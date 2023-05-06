Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.10

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 53894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

