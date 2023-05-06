StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.96

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 6525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $964,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $964,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,981. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

