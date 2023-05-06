Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
