Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

