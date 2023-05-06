Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.60

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

