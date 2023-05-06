Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

GVA stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

