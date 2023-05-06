Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.50

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 10679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 19.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

