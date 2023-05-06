Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $50.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $252,224,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

