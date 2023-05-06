Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ternium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 793.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.