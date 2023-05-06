Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.17

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.17 and last traded at $112.34, with a volume of 6848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
