Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 188801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after buying an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.