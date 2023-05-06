Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 176908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

