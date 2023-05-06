Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 459602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

