KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.09

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 38941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 356.67, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

