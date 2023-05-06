First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.37

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 123692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.2% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

