BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.51

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 98477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

