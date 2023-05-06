OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.56

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 20696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

OFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,038 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

