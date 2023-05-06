Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.74

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 51691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

