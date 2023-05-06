Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $188.51

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.51 and last traded at $192.64, with a volume of 63874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 342,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

