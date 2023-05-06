TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $84.80

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.80, but opened at $99.29. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 488,914 shares trading hands.

TOP Financial Group Stock Down 37.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

