Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.51

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.51 and last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 33735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,626. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

