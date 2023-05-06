Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.16

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.23, with a volume of 222788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.