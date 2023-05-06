Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.16

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 36701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$992.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

