First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.62

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 137205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

