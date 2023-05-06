Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.83

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 56424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several research firms have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

