1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $107,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $294,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

