Barclays Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 808,966 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

