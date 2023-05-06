Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

