Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.
Schrödinger Stock Performance
Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.
Institutional Trading of Schrödinger
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
