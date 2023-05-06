Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Schrödinger Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 776,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.