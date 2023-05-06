Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) PT Lowered to $1.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ SASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 1,379.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.