Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) PT Lowered to $1.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 1,379.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 697,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 6.65% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

