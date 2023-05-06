Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 5,112.15% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.