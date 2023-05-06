Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $160.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.