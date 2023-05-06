Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $895.00 at SVB Securities

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $791.38 and its 200 day moving average is $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.