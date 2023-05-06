Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $895.00 at SVB Securities

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $791.38 and its 200 day moving average is $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
