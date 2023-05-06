Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Neutral by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 307.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

