Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $17.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

PTON opened at $7.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,535,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

