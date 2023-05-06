Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,920 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.