Robert W. Baird Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $280.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.