Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $360.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.31.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

