PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.65.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.44 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

