PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.65.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.44 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.
Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
