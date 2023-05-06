Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,123 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

