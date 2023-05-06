Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

