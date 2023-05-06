Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $931,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

