Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

