Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

